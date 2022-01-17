Major snowstorm in Ottawa closes schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, other city services

Send this page to someone via email

A wallop of snow has spurred officials in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario to cancel multiple city services, the return to school locally, and some COVID-19 testing and vaccinations throughout the region.

Environment Canada has placed Ottawa and the surrounding area under a winter storm warning, with snowfall starting late Sunday night and continuing through most of the day.

The city is expected to get between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow, according to the warning, with some local areas getting as much as 50 cm.

Peak snowfall rates could see 5 to 8 cm of snow falling per hour and winds gusting at speeds up to 60 km/h.

OPP said in a tweet Monday morning that all drivers should avoid driving on highways 416 and 417 in Ottawa due because there is “zero visibility.” The provincial force said drivers might not get towed from the ditch if their vehicle is in an unsafe position for operators.

TRAFFIC WARNING: #OttawaOPP are advising all motorists to avoid travel on #Hwy416 & #Hwy417, zero visibility. Cars will not be towed out of ditches if location is unsafe for emergency crews. STAY HOME! @511ONEastern @Ottawa_Traffic @OPP_COMM_ER ^jt pic.twitter.com/qCUhtKB1Lr — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 17, 2022

OPP also said a portion of Highway 7, between the 417 and Sharbot Lake, was closed as plows cannot keep up with the extensive snowfall.

The City of Ottawa put out a statement Sunday evening advising against all non-essential travel Monday.

View image in full screen Road conditions are considered hazardous in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Officials have asked residents to avoid non-essential travel due to the snowstorm.

Students in Ottawa remain in remote learning Monday as all local boards declared it a snow day, forgoing the planned return to schools with classes continuing online.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board noted that its website was down Monday morning but virtual learning was still accessible through a direct link to the portal.

OCDSB Staff and Students: Our District and school websites are currently offline due to an issue with our vendor. If you use the Virtual Learning Environment, you can log in by clicking "OCDSB Student Portal Login" at this link: https://t.co/WUK4OVXEDt. pic.twitter.com/JaHof2XnE0 — OCDSB (@OCDSB) January 17, 2022

OC Transpo warned Monday that there would likely be slowdowns on some transit routes due to the snow, but as of 9 a.m., there had been no disruptions to service on the Confederation Line light-rail system.

Ottawa Public Health pre-emptively closed COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday. Those with appointments were to be contacted directly about rescheduling.

Some health units, such as Renfrew County, are keeping clinics open on Monday with some walk-in availability.

The #COVID19Vaccine clinics taking place today in Pembroke HAVE NOT BEEN CANCELLED. The 12+ clinic at 100 Crandall St is accepting walk-ins! The 5-11 clinic at 141 Lake St is accepting walk-ins! Click here to see this weeks clinic schedule: https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm pic.twitter.com/1lEFqkBAcQ — Renfrew County and District Health Unit (@RCDHealthUnit) January 17, 2022

Also closed Monday is the North Grenville COVID-19 assessment centre in Kemptville.

Any scheduled garbage and recycling pickups for Monday are now set for Tuesday, with all other collection dates postponed by one day for the rest of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed on Monday.

