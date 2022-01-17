Menu

Major snowstorm in Ottawa closes schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, other city services

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years' Ontario sees ‘biggest winter storm’ in several years
Ontario residents are dealing with severe winter weather and whiteout conditions on Monday as a major storm continues to dump snow on the province. Environment Canada has issued a weather warning, with parts of the province expecting total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 centimeters. Global’s chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has more.

A wallop of snow has spurred officials in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario to cancel multiple city services, the return to school locally, and some COVID-19 testing and vaccinations throughout the region.

Environment Canada has placed Ottawa and the surrounding area under a winter storm warning, with snowfall starting late Sunday night and continuing through most of the day.

The city is expected to get between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow, according to the warning, with some local areas getting as much as 50 cm.

Read more: Winter storms pummeling Ontario and Quebec

Peak snowfall rates could see 5 to 8 cm of snow falling per hour and winds gusting at speeds up to 60 km/h.

OPP said in a tweet Monday morning that all drivers should avoid driving on highways 416 and 417 in Ottawa due because there is “zero visibility.” The provincial force said drivers might not get towed from the ditch if their vehicle is in an unsafe position for operators.

OPP also said a portion of Highway 7, between the 417 and Sharbot Lake, was closed as plows cannot keep up with the extensive snowfall.

The City of Ottawa put out a statement Sunday evening advising against all non-essential travel Monday.

Road conditions are considered hazardous in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Officials have asked residents to avoid non-essential travel due to the snowstorm. View image in full screen
Road conditions are considered hazardous in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Officials have asked residents to avoid non-essential travel due to the snowstorm.

Students in Ottawa remain in remote learning Monday as all local boards declared it a snow day, forgoing the planned return to schools with classes continuing online.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board noted that its website was down Monday morning but virtual learning was still accessible through a direct link to the portal.

OC Transpo warned Monday that there would likely be slowdowns on some transit routes due to the snow, but as of 9 a.m., there had been no disruptions to service on the Confederation Line light-rail system.

Ottawa Public Health pre-emptively closed COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday. Those with appointments were to be contacted directly about rescheduling.

Some health units, such as Renfrew County, are keeping clinics open on Monday with some walk-in availability.

Also closed Monday is the North Grenville COVID-19 assessment centre in Kemptville.

Any scheduled garbage and recycling pickups for Monday are now set for Tuesday, with all other collection dates postponed by one day for the rest of the week.

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed on Monday.

Click to play video: 'First snow storm of the year closes schools' First snow storm of the year closes schools
First snow storm of the year closes schools
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagOttawa weather tagOntario snow tagOttawa roads tagOttawa Forecast tagOttawa snow tagOttawa snowstorm tagOntario Snowstorm tagOttawa blizzard tagOttawa schools cancelled tag

