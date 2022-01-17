Calgary woman boosts spirits with ‘heartwarming’ snow sculptures

Send this page to someone via email

Most of the Christmas decorations have come down, but there are now some new winter wonders to check out in one northwest Calgary neighbourhood.

A hard-working amateur outdoor artist is brightening up a park in Valley Ridge with her collection of colourful snow sculptures.

By creating several small penguins and turtles, along with a large turtle and a small igloo, Gail Young is carrying on a family tradition.

“When my kids were little, we used to do penguins, dinosaurs, dolphins in the backyard,” Young said. “This time I thought: ‘Well maybe — so somebody can see it — I’ll do it in the playground,’ because lots of kids and people are walking by, so I thought maybe they‘d enjoy it.”

Many people from around the neighbourhood have been stopping by to see Young’s work, among them Sharon Lawson, who was at the park Monday with her dog Chloe.

“We love it. We come by every day, a couple of times a day, when we go for walks,” Lawson said. “It’s heartwarming to see something like this.”

Lawson says it’s especially welcome as we head toward the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important that we do something to elevate everyone’s spirits if we can,” Lawson said. “It’s brought people together.”

Young says she’s glad to be playing a part in raising people’s spirits.

“They get something that makes them smile,” Young said. “Definitely makes it worthwhile.”