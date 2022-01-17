Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

RCMP charge Medicine Hat man with 2nd-degree murder after 2-year investigation

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 3:24 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File: RCMP vehicle. File/Global News

Mounties have charged a man with second-degree murder of a man found dead on a rural Alberta road more than two years ago.

On Jan. 13, 2020, around 11 a.m., Redcliff RCMP responded to a rural road south of Medicine Hat, Alta., and east of Highway 3 for reports of a dead man.

At the time, police said the death was suspicious and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation.

In a news release sent out on Monday, police said 32-year-old Julian Conrad Morris from Medicine Hat has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Dylan Denault of Brooks, Alta.

Morris remains in custody and will appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Jan. 20.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
