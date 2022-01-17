RCMP charge Medicine Hat man with 2nd-degree murder after 2-year investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have charged a man with second-degree murder of a man found dead on a rural Alberta road more than two years ago.

On Jan. 13, 2020, around 11 a.m., Redcliff RCMP responded to a rural road south of Medicine Hat, Alta., and east of Highway 3 for reports of a dead man.

At the time, police said the death was suspicious and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation.

In a news release sent out on Monday, police said 32-year-old Julian Conrad Morris from Medicine Hat has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Dylan Denault of Brooks, Alta.

Morris remains in custody and will appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Jan. 20.

