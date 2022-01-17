Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, including man in his 40s

Send this page to someone via email

Four more people have died from COVID-19 over the weekend in Nova Scotia, the province reported Monday.

Three of the deaths were in the Central Zone and involved a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The last death was in the Eastern Zone and involved a man in his 80s.

“I’m saddened to learn that four more Nova Scotians lost their lives because of this virus, and I offer my deepest condolences to those grieving,” said Premier Tim Houston in a release.

“We need to stay vigilant and minimize non-essential activities to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province. We all have a part to play. We can do this by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, following public health measures and reducing activities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province also reported Monday that there are now 73 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19. Thirteen of those patients are in ICU.

All but three of those hospitalized were admitted during the Omicron wave. Patient ages range between 0 to 100 years old, with an average age of 67 and an average stay of six days.

Of the 73 hospitalized for COVID-19:

Eight (11 per cent) have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine;

45 (61.6 per cent) have had two doses;

Five (6.8 per cent) are partially vaccinated;

15 (20.5 per cent) are unvaccinated.

The province continues to note that fewer than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

There are another 64 people who were either admitted to hospital for another reason and were found to be positive upon arrival, or who were admitted for COVID-19 and no longer receive specialized care.

An additional 112 patients contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Hospital outbreaks

Nova Scotia Health also reported a new outbreak in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville involving fewer than 10 patients.

There are also additional cases related to outbreaks that have been previously declared in four hospitals:

Story continues below advertisement

One additional patient in a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive;

One additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than five patients have tested positive;

One additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive;

One additional patient at Colchester East Hants Health Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

“All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” the release said. “NSHA will provide a further update when more information is available.”

Cases and vaccinations

The province reported another 495 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, based on 2,275 tests completed by Nova Scotia Health on Sunday.

There are 227 cases in the Central Zone, 89 in the Eastern Zone, 31 in the Northern Zone and 148 in the Western Zone.

There are an estimated 5,736 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

As of Sunday, 90.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1 per cent have received their second dose.

Just over 35 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and up have received a booster dose and 11.6 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

The province opened up booster eligibility for everyone aged 18 and older Monday morning.