Crime

22-year-old man arrested, charged in connection with fatal collision in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 2:42 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Mississauga, police say.

In a press release issued Monday, Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 11, 2021 at around 12:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West.

Read more: 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

The first vehicle was driven by a 34-year-old Toronto man.

As a result of the collision, police said, the passenger of the first vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Mississauga was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle,  a 22-year-old Brampton man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Brampton, was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘My uncle was a very special person’: Family appeals for information in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

Officers said the driver of the second vehicle, 22-year-old Akamjot Sandhu was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with impaired operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and public mischief.

According to police, he was held for a bail hearing and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of it to contact police.

