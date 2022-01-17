Man in critical condition after Mississauga apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in critical condition after a fire at a Mississauga apartment Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Webb Drive, near Confederation Parkway, around 6:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded after a fire alarm went off in the building.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the spokesperson said.

Peel Regional Police said the fire was on the sixth floor.

A man and two women were taken to hospital. The man was reported to be in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

UPDATE:

– The woman's condition is now stable and the man's is still deemed critical — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 17, 2022

2 initial patients with smoke inhalation have been transported to Trillium. Third patient with paramedics now. OFMEM notified. — Mississauga Fire (@MississaugaFES) January 17, 2022

