Man in critical condition after Mississauga apartment fire

A man is in critical condition after a fire at a Mississauga apartment Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a building on Webb Drive, near Confederation Parkway, around 6:20 a.m.
A spokesperson for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded after a fire alarm went off in the building.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the spokesperson said.
Peel Regional Police said the fire was on the sixth floor.
A man and two women were taken to hospital. The man was reported to be in critical condition.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments