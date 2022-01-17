Menu

Canada

Man in critical condition after Mississauga apartment fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 2:12 pm
Emergency crews were called to a building on Webb Drive, near Confederation Parkway, around 6:20 a.m. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a building on Webb Drive, near Confederation Parkway, around 6:20 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A man is in critical condition after a fire at a Mississauga apartment Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Webb Drive, near Confederation Parkway, around 6:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded after a fire alarm went off in the building.

Read more: Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as winter storm blasts southern Ontario

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the spokesperson said.

Peel Regional Police said the fire was on the sixth floor.

A man and two women were taken to hospital. The man was reported to be in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

