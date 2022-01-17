Saskatoon’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic reopens at Prairieland Park

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents can receive their COVID-19 vaccinations now that the mass clinic will reopen.

Health officials say the mass vaccine clinic at Prairieland Park is reopening to booked appointments Tuesday, Jan. 18, to a new location in Hall B instead of the previous location in Hall E.

“The new location will also start accepting walk-ins on Thursday, January 20,” stated officials. “The Prairieland vaccine clinic offers Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, as well as influenza vaccines.”

Health officials say the square footage of Hall B (40,000 sq. ft.) will allow the immunization team to meet the continued demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots.

For those looking to book an appointment for a vaccination, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) encourages them to visit the online booking system as the website is updated regularly and is the main source of information for all vaccine clinics in the province.

People can also book appointments by calling 1-833-SASKVAX.

“SHA is strongly encouraging all Saskatchewan residents 5 years of age and older to be immunized with two doses,” health officials stated.

“COVID-19 variants are continuing to develop and spread, and are more transmissible than the initial COVID-19 virus. Vaccines are proving to be effective in protecting individuals from serious illness against these variants, and high vaccination rates in our province will help curb the spread.”

More information on this public service announcement can be found on the SHA website.

