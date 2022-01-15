eHealth Saskatchewan warns public about COVID-19 vaccine text scam

Send this page to someone via email

eHealth Saskatchewan is warning the public about a text message scam regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The message looks like an online vaccination scheduling website making contact about a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The fraudulent message contains a malicious link, which may ask you to download software that contains malware, eHealth said in a statement.

“Malware can infect your device and put you at risk for identity fraud by exposing your personal information, banking details and online account credentials,” eHealth said.

eHealth urges residents not to tap the link.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) identified a similar text message scam in September 2021.

CAFC said people should beware of unsolicited text messages and emails asking to tap/click on a link or attachment.

“Do not tap/click on links or attachments in unsolicited messages; they can contain viruses or spyware,” CAFC warned.

CAFC said individuals could also contact the agency directly to verify legitimacy.

Those who suspect they have been a victim of cybercrime or fraud should report it to their local police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.