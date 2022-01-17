Calgary police seek witness to suspected spiked drink incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to speak with a man that investigators say could have useful information about a suspected spiked drink incident at One Night Stan’s.

According to a media release sent out on Monday, police said around 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 a group of friends went to the local bar on 17 Avenue to celebrate a birthday. While there, two women from the group became “extremely ill and disorientated.”

One Night Stan’s staff assisted the group with getting the pair a safe ride home. However, once the group was home, both girls went unconscious and were transported to hospital by EMS.

Since then, investigators have spoken to many witnesses who were in the bar at the time, but they’re still looking to speak with one more.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police are looking for a man that’s described as around six-feet tall, approximately 25 years old and 170 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and glasses at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity and whereabouts of the witness is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.