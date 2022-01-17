Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek witness to suspected spiked drink incident

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 12:33 pm
global-news-calgary-police-one-night-stans-spiked-drink-suspect View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking to speak with the man shown in the photo as investigators believe he may have useful information regarding a spiked drink incident at One Night Stan's bar on Dec. 11, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking to speak with a man that investigators say could have useful information about a suspected spiked drink incident at One Night Stan’s.

According to a media release sent out on Monday, police said around 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 a group of friends went to the local bar on 17 Avenue to celebrate a birthday. While there, two women from the group became “extremely ill and disorientated.”

One Night Stan’s staff assisted the group with getting the pair a safe ride home. However, once the group was home, both girls went unconscious and were transported to hospital by EMS.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘You can never be too careful’: Halifax women allege they were drugged at bar

Since then, investigators have spoken to many witnesses who were in the bar at the time, but they’re still looking to speak with one more.

Calgary police are looking for a man that’s described as around six-feet tall, approximately 25 years old and 170 pounds, with brown hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and glasses at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity and whereabouts of the witness is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Calgary crime tagCalgary Police tagCPS tag17 Avenue tagCalgary bar tagDrink Spiked tagCalgray Police Service tagOne Night Stan's tagspiked drink tag

