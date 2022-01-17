Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a collision that occurred last October in Cambridge and that left a London, Ont., man dead.

Police say the crash happened Oct. 21, 2021, at around 3 a.m. near Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway.

They say the driver of a white Lexus lost control of his car before it slammed into a hydro pole.

A 25-year-old man from London was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On Monday, police say a 26-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and stunt driving.

