Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a collision that occurred last October in Cambridge and that left a London, Ont., man dead.
Police say the crash happened Oct. 21, 2021, at around 3 a.m. near Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway.
They say the driver of a white Lexus lost control of his car before it slammed into a hydro pole.
A 25-year-old man from London was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
On Monday, police say a 26-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and stunt driving.
