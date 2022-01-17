Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 11:33 am
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to a collision which occurred last October which left a London man dead. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection to a collision which occurred last October which left a London man dead. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges in connection with a collision that occurred last October in Cambridge and that left a London, Ont., man dead.

Police say the crash happened Oct. 21, 2021, at around 3 a.m. near Shantz Hill Road and Preston Parkway.

Read more: London man, 25, killed in collision in Cambridge early Thursday

They say the driver of a white Lexus lost control of his car before it slammed into a hydro pole.

Trending Stories

A 25-year-old man from London was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Read more: Waterloo police seek Cambridge man in sudden death investigation

On Monday, police say a 26-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and stunt driving.

