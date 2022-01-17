Man threatens person with knife when asked to stop smoking at bus terminal, Halifax police say

Send this page to someone via email

A young man is facing charges after he allegedly used a knife to threaten another man who asked him to stop smoking in a Halifax bus terminal.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a weapons call at the Halifax Transit terminal on Mumford Road around 6:50 p.m. Friday evening.

“A man asked another man to stop smoking inside the bus terminal,” the release said. “The man who was smoking produced a knife and threatened the other man. He then left the area on foot. The victim was not physically injured.”

Police arrested the suspect, a 20-year-old who was not identified, and seized a knife.

The man was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

No other details were provided.