Nova Scotia police officer charged with sexual assault in Ontario

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with sexual assault in relation to an incident in Ontario.

In a release, the RCMP said Greater Sudbury Police began an investigation in October 2021 following an incident on Oct. 2.

Const. Filip Kedzierski, who was posted to the Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP detachment, was charged in November with one count of sexual assault against a woman. The alleged incident happened while Kedzierski was off duty.

The release said he is suspended with pay.

Kedzierski appeared in Ontario Provincial Court in Sudbury on Tuesday to face the sexual assault charge and is expected to appear again at a later date.

The RCMP said an internal code of conduct investigation is underway.

“Any further actions will be taken once the criminal proceedings and conduct investigation have concluded,” it said.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which is normally tasked with investigating serious incidents involving police, is not investigating this matter because it happened outside of the province, according to director Felix Cacchione.