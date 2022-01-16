RCMP called to report of man with weapon on Byrns Road in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP were called to reports of a man with a weapon in the 1700 block of Byrns Road around noon, Sunday.

Frontline officers flooded the area and determined that the suspect was in a residence in the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained,” Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP said.

“We have closed Byrns Road from Benvoulin Road to Burtch Road as we deal with this matter. We are requesting that the public remain away from the area at this time and if you reside in the area, to stay inside your home.”

The incident is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.