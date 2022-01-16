Menu

Crime

RCMP called to report of man with weapon on Byrns Road in Kelowna

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 6:17 pm
On March 29 just after 12:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of numerous shots being fired in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. View image in full screen
On March 29 just after 12:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of numerous shots being fired in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. Dan Couch/Global News

Kelowna RCMP were called to reports of a man with a weapon in the 1700 block of Byrns Road around noon, Sunday.

Frontline officers flooded the area and determined that the suspect was in a residence in the area.

Read more: Police investigating suspicious death in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained,” Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP said.

“We have closed Byrns Road from Benvoulin Road to Burtch Road as we deal with this matter. We are requesting that the public remain away from the area at this time and if you reside in the area, to stay inside your home.”

Read more: Police seek man after ‘unprovoked’ Kelowna stabbing

The incident is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagPolice tagOkanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagStandoff tagweapon tagPolice Incident tag

