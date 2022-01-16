COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 4 deaths, 115 in hospital with virus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting four more COVID-19 related deaths with a total of 115 people in hospital with the virus.

The deaths involve a person in their 50s in Zone 2 (Saint John region), a person in their 60s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and two people in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) in their 60s and 70s.

In a news release, the province said of those hospitalized, 60 were initially admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

It went on to say that 92 of those in hospital are over the age of 60 and one person is 19 and under.

There are now 14 people in intensive care, 71 per cent of whom are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or has had more than six months after their second dose.

The province continues to encourage people to get their booster shots. More than 20,000 vaccine appointments are available this month and “more are being added as the province moves to bolster New Brunswickers’ ability to fight off Omicron,” the province noted.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for a booster shot, so long as five months have passed since the second dose.

All provincial health zones entered Level 3 of the COVID-19 winter plan on Friday night. This 16-day circuit-breaker is expected to remain until Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Level 3 restrictions include the following:

Single-household bubble

No indoor public gatherings

Shutting down gyms, spas and entertainment centres

Restaurants can operate on take-out and delivery only

Encouraged use of contactless curbside pickup and/or designate one person from the household to go shopping if feasible to reduce contacts

Faith venues can hold outdoor, virtual or in-car services only

Organized sports not permitted

Outdoor exercise or activities like skiing, skating or snowmobiling are permitted, as long as Public Health measures are followed and you are within your single-household bubble

Lodges and other facilities that support outdoor sport must not exceed 50 per cent capacity and must not permit food or drink to be consumed indoors.

As well, at-home learning for students has been for another week. Students are set to return to classrooms on Jan. 31.

— with a file from Karla Renic