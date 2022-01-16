Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 4 deaths, 115 in hospital with virus

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Surviving staying at home in New Brunswick' Surviving staying at home in New Brunswick
Between winter weather and Level 3 COVID-19 measures, residents of New Brunswick look to spend a great deal of time stuck at home over the next few weeks. Here’s how one mental health expert says you can cope.

New Brunswick is reporting four more COVID-19 related deaths with a total of 115 people in hospital with the virus.

The deaths involve a person in their 50s in Zone 2 (Saint John region), a person in their 60s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and two people in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) in their 60s and 70s.

Read more: COVID-19 - New Brunswick nurse details life and death on front lines

In a news release, the province said of those hospitalized, 60 were initially admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

It went on to say that 92 of those in hospital are over the age of 60 and one person is 19 and under.

There are now 14 people in intensive care, 71 per cent of whom are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or has had more than six months after their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Experts say New Brunswick lockdown is tough, but necessary' Experts say New Brunswick lockdown is tough, but necessary
Experts say New Brunswick lockdown is tough, but necessary

The province continues to encourage people to get their booster shots. More than 20,000 vaccine appointments are available this month and “more are being added as the province moves to bolster New Brunswickers’ ability to fight off Omicron,” the province noted.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for a booster shot, so long as five months have passed since the second dose.

All provincial health zones entered Level 3 of the COVID-19 winter plan on Friday night. This 16-day circuit-breaker is expected to remain until Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Level 3 restrictions include the following:

  • Single-household bubble
  • No indoor public gatherings
  • Shutting down gyms, spas and entertainment centres
  • Restaurants can operate on take-out and delivery only
  • Encouraged use of contactless curbside pickup and/or designate one person from the household to go shopping if feasible to reduce contacts
  • Faith venues can hold outdoor, virtual or in-car services only
  • Organized sports not permitted
  • Organized sports and all other organized activities are not permitted with people outside a single-household bubble
  • Outdoor exercise or activities like skiing, skating or snowmobiling are permitted, as long as Public Health measures are followed and you are within your single-household bubble
  • Lodges and other facilities that support outdoor sport must not exceed 50 per cent capacity and must not permit food or drink to be consumed indoors.

As well, at-home learning for students has been for another week. Students are set to return to classrooms on Jan. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from Karla Renic 

