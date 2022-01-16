Menu

Photos: Fog blankets parts of B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'British Columbia weather forecast, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022' British Columbia weather forecast, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022
Your forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island were blanketed with fog overnight, amid a fog advisory from Environment Canada.

Fog was thick enough in some areas to prompt the climate and weather agency to warn of “near zero visibility.”

Read more: ‘Near zero visibility’: Fog advisory lifted for B.C.’s South Coast

The advisory, which covered Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria was lifted late Sunday morning.

Here’s some of your photos of what the community looked like socked-in with fog.

New Westminster. View image in full screen
New Westminster. Bob Bernard
Lower Sumas Mountain. View image in full screen
Lower Sumas Mountain. Shon Troelstrup
Highway 1. View image in full screen
Highway 1. @BulletWolf/Twitter

