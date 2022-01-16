Photos: Fog blankets parts of B.C.’s South Coast

Parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island were blanketed with fog overnight, amid a fog advisory from Environment Canada.
Fog was thick enough in some areas to prompt the climate and weather agency to warn of “near zero visibility.”
The advisory, which covered Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria was lifted late Sunday morning.
Here’s some of your photos of what the community looked like socked-in with fog.
