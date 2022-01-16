Photos: Fog blankets parts of B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island were blanketed with fog overnight, amid a fog advisory from Environment Canada.

Fog was thick enough in some areas to prompt the climate and weather agency to warn of “near zero visibility.”

The advisory, which covered Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria was lifted late Sunday morning.

Here’s some of your photos of what the community looked like socked-in with fog.

View image in full screen New Westminster. Bob Bernard

View image in full screen Lower Sumas Mountain. Shon Troelstrup

View image in full screen Highway 1. @BulletWolf/Twitter

