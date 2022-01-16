Pair seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Huron County, Ont.

Huron County OPP say two people suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile collision southwest of Wroxeter, Ont.
Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a snowmobile crash at the intersection of Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail B108 and C Line Road.
The snowmobile driver and a passenger, both 25 years old, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
