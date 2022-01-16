Menu

Traffic

Pair seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Huron County, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 16, 2022 10:28 am
Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the collision. View image in full screen
Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the collision. Harrison Perkins

Huron County OPP say two people suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile collision southwest of Wroxeter, Ont.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a snowmobile crash at the intersection of Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail B108 and C Line Road.

Read more: OPP urge snowmobile riders to take caution amid recent crashes with injuries

The snowmobile driver and a passenger, both 25 years old, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

