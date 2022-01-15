‘Near zero visibility’: Fog advisory issued for B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast are warned of potentially dangerous conditions Saturday, said Environment Canada in a fog advisory.

The national climate and weather agency said a “mild and moist airmass” is expected to arrive Saturday night, with areas of dense fog forecast to become widespread overnight.

The advisory covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” Environment Canada said. “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fog is forecast to begin dissipating Sunday morning.

1:49 Metro Vancouver fog causing problems Metro Vancouver fog causing problems – Dec 7, 2017