Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Near zero visibility’: Fog advisory issued for B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 7:41 pm
Vancouver through the fog. View image in full screen
Vancouver through the fog. Dkenz Yap

Drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast are warned of potentially dangerous conditions Saturday, said Environment Canada in a fog advisory.

The national climate and weather agency said a “mild and moist airmass” is expected to arrive Saturday night, with areas of dense fog forecast to become widespread overnight.

Read more: PHOTOS: Heavy fog socks in Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast

The advisory covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” Environment Canada said. “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fog is forecast to begin dissipating Sunday morning.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver fog causing problems' Metro Vancouver fog causing problems
Metro Vancouver fog causing problems – Dec 7, 2017

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagBC weather tagRoad Safety tagFog tagFog Advisory tagsouth coast weather tagVancouver fog tagfog warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers