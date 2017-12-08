PHOTOS: Heavy fog socks in Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast
Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and east Vancouver Island are facing near-zero visibility Friday morning as heavy fog lingers over the region.
The fog is so thick Environment Canada has continued its fog advisory for the regions.
This fog is due to a strong ridge of high pressure where colder air is trapped under a layer of warm air.
The fog will likely persist through Friday afternoon and finally start to dissipate by Saturday afternoon.
The mysterious condition has made for some pretty and eerie photos, however.
