PHOTOS: Heavy fog socks in Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and east Vancouver Island are facing near-zero visibility Friday morning as heavy fog lingers over the region.

The fog is so thick Environment Canada has continued its fog advisory for the regions.

This fog is due to a strong ridge of high pressure where colder air is trapped under a layer of warm air.

The fog will likely persist through Friday afternoon and finally start to dissipate by Saturday afternoon.

The mysterious condition has made for some pretty and eerie photos, however.

Downtown looking very Blade Runner tonight pic.twitter.com/W98WEYWJKL — Simon Little (@simonplittle) December 7, 2017

Holy #Fog #Vancouver! 😲 Wow! Just a friendly reminder to:

• Turn on your headlights & make sure that your taillights are turned on as well so that other drivers can see you,

• #SlowDown for the road & visibility conditions!

Please #DriveSafely!😊 #VPD #VancouverTraffic pic.twitter.com/izFD4hZAFp — Cst Anne-Marie Clark (@VPD2Fox15) December 7, 2017