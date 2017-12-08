Weather
December 8, 2017
PHOTOS: Heavy fog socks in Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast

It might be creating some spectacular photo opportunities, but the fog that is blanketing Metro Vancouver these days is also creating more than a few issues. John Hua has the story.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and east Vancouver Island are facing near-zero visibility Friday morning as heavy fog lingers over the region.

The fog is so thick Environment Canada has continued its fog advisory for the regions.

This fog is due to a strong ridge of high pressure where colder air is trapped under a layer of warm air.

The fog will likely persist through Friday afternoon and finally start to dissipate by Saturday afternoon.

The mysterious condition has made for some pretty and eerie photos, however.

