Police seek man accused of equipment theft caught on McDonald’s drive-thru camera

RCMP in the Greater Victoria areas are seeking a man accused of stealing tools and equipment from an industrial compound.
The suspect was able to break into through the gate at the Island Crushing Ltd. yard in Langford on Jan. 6 using an on-site bobcat, West Shore RCMP said.
He then loaded a equipment, including a welding machine into his truck and fled.
However, police said the suspect and his vehicle, a Ford F-150 with a plow mounted on the front, were later caught on camera at a nearby McDonald’s Drive-Thru.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
