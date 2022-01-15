Menu

Crime

Police seek man accused of equipment theft caught on McDonald’s drive-thru camera

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 5:40 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact West Shore RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact West Shore RCMP. West Shore RCMP

RCMP in the Greater Victoria areas are seeking a man accused of stealing tools and equipment from an industrial compound.

The suspect was able to break into through the gate at the Island Crushing Ltd. yard in Langford on Jan. 6 using an on-site bobcat, West Shore RCMP said.

Read more: RCMP seek man accused of break-in at B.C. legion on Remembrance Day

He then loaded a equipment, including a welding machine into his truck and fled.

However, police said the suspect and his vehicle, a Ford F-150 with a plow mounted on the front, were later caught on camera at a nearby McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Avoiding being the victim of holiday theft' Traffic Tips: Avoiding being the victim of holiday theft
Traffic Tips: Avoiding being the victim of holiday theft – Dec 14, 2021
