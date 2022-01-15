Ontario reports 3,957 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 558 in ICUs

Send this page to someone via email

The province is reporting 3,957 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Saturday, as Ontario continues to see record-breaking hospitalizations amid the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The latest number of hospitalizations is an increase of 143 from Friday’s data.

This is also an increase of over 1,300 hospitalizations in comparison to last Saturday’s hospitalizations which stood at 2,594.

Of the 3,957 people hospitalized, around 53 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while about 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 558 patients in intensive care units due to the virus (up by 31 from the previous day), and 319 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

Last Saturday, 385 people were reported in intensive care units. In the past week, Ontario saw an increase of 173 patients in ICUs.

Of the 558 people currently in ICU, around 78 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while around 22 per cent were admitted for other reasons but test positive for COVID-19.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 739 were unvaccinated, 195 were partially vaccinated and 2050 were fully vaccinated.

For those in ICUs, 195 were unvaccinated while 17 were partially vaccinated and 196 were fully vaccinated.

According to the latest data, 43 more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 10,565. Of that, 42 deaths were from the past month and one death was from over a month ago that has since been added as part of a data clean-up.

In terms of COVID cases, Ontario is reporting 10,732 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total case count in the province to 937,636.

However, because of the province’s testing restrictions, total case counts are underestimated.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that those who test positive on a rapid antigen test will no longer need to confirm a COVID-19 positive result through a PCR test. However, positive cases through the rapid antigen test are not collected.

Of the 10,732 reported cases, 1,539 were among those who are unvaccinated, 417 were among those who are partially vaccinated and 553 have an unknown vaccination status. The remaining 8,223 cases were reported among people who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the province also reported 22,870 cases were deemed resolved Saturday. A total of 827,756 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus. However, this is data from those who tested positive for the virus through a PCR test and does not include rapid antigen tests.

According to the latest data, about 89 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At least 91 per cent have received at least one dose.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 49 per cent — 529,088 doses out of just over one million eligible children.

There are more than 11.5 million people fully immunized with two doses. There are more than 5.4 million Ontarians who have received a booster shot.

Over 157,357 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 29 million doses have been administered since the rollout of vaccines began in late 2020.

More to come.

