Highway 2 blocked in both directions after fatal crash in northern Alberta: RCMP

One person is dead after two vehicles were involved in a collision south of Athabasca, Alta., on Friday afternoon, according to the RCMP.

Police said the crash occurred on Highway 2 at Range Road 634 at about 1:35 p.m. and involved a semi-truck and a car.

No details were released about the person who died or which vehicle they were travelling in. Police did not say whether anyone else was injured.

“This collision is currently blocking north and southbound lanes of travel on Highway 2 at Range Road 634,” the RCMP said in a news release issued just after 4 p.m. “Traffic is being diverted from both directions of travel.

“Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours while the investigation and cleanup is completed.”