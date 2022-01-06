Menu

Canada

Worker killed, 2 injured, in truck crash at Suncor mine site in Alberta

By Amanda Stephenson The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2022 5:24 pm
A man in his thirties is dead after a workplace incident in north Edmonton, Jan. 9, 2015.
A man in his thirties is dead after a workplace incident in north Edmonton, Jan. 9, 2015. Credit: Occupational Health and Safety

A worker was killed and two others injured in a truck crash at Suncor Energy Inc.’s Base Mine site near Fort McMurray, Alta on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when two haul trucks collided, said Suncor spokeswoman Carley Robertson.

A contract worker employed by North American Construction Group Ltd. (NAGC) was killed, and two other contractors were taken to hospital with injuries.

The names of the workers involved have not been released.

“I and our entire NAGC family are deeply shocked and saddened by this unexpected and tragic loss of our co-worker and friend,” said Joe Lambert, NAGC president and chief executive, in a statement.

“No words will ease the pain of loss for the family and friends of our cherished co-worker but we will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the incident.

Robertson said Suncor extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved.

“Suncor has initiated grief counselling activities on site to support our people,” she said.

“The safety and security of our employees and contractors remains our No. 1 priority at this time.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
