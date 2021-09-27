Menu

Canada

Man killed in Cochrane construction site incident

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 7:38 pm
A man was killed in a worksite incident in Cochrane on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
A man was killed in a worksite incident in Cochrane on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Global News

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a man was killed at a construction site in Cochrane on Monday.

RCMP said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the Riversong community.

Read more: Alberta OHS investigating workplace death in Lacombe County

When emergency crews arrived, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the site.

EMS confirmed the man suffered traumatic injuries, adding that it believes something might have fallen on him.

No further information about the incident was released.

