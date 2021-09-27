Man killed in Cochrane construction site incident

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a man was killed at a construction site in Cochrane on Monday.

RCMP said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the Riversong community.

When emergency crews arrived, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the site.

EMS confirmed the man suffered traumatic injuries, adding that it believes something might have fallen on him.

No further information about the incident was released.