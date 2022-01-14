Another COVID-19 victim reported in Waterloo Region as death toll reaches 322

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Pubic Health reported a COVID-19-related death for the second time in as many days on Friday, pushing the death toll in the area to 322, including eight victims in January.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19. The individual was a female in her 90s,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family of this individual.”

Read more: Ontario school boards warn of potential last minute class cancellations amid COVID surge

As was the case on Thursday, the victim was also a resident of the Nithview Home in New Hamburg, where a COVID-19 outbreak, which has been connected to 10 staff members and six residents, was declared on Jan. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak is one of 68 in the region, with four more being added to the total on Friday.

A total of 34 of the COVID-19 outbreaks are at long-term-care or retirement homes, 27 are in congregate setting while seven have been connected to hospitals.

5:37 Tracking Omicron: what the spread of the variant shows Tracking Omicron: what the spread of the variant shows

Waterloo Public Health also reported another 592 positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, which pushes the total number of cases in the area to 33,834.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases slightly to 544.4.

The agency warns that due to testing availability, case counts on its dashboard are likely lower than the actual number of cases in Waterloo Region.

Another 96 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 25,479.

Story continues below advertisement

This pushes the number of active cases to 7,760 with 106 of those people currently in local hospitals, including 12 people who need intensive care.

Meanwhile, Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 1,172,983 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area, which is 6,724 more than announced on Thursday.

Another 4,930 area residents received a third jab of COVID-19 vaccine, raising that total number to 225,923.

In addition, another 549 people received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, lifting the total number of residents considered vaccinated to 465,786.

This means that 76.96 per cent of all area residents are now considered fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 81.26 per cent if you discount those ineligible to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 10,964 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 926,904.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 10,964 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,458 were unvaccinated people, 365 were partially-vaccinated people and 8,518 were fully-vaccinated people. For 623 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,522 as 42 more virus-related deaths were added. Of those, 41 deaths were from the past month and one death was from more than a month ago.