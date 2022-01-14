Menu

Crime

Alleged drunk driver caught going nearly double the speed limit: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 11:50 am
Guelph police say an impaired driving was caught going nearly double the speed limit early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Guelph police say an impaired driving was caught going nearly double the speed limit early Friday morning. Guelph police

Guelph police say an alleged drunk driver has also been charged with stunt driving after catching a car going nearly double the speed limit early Friday morning.

An officer near Woodlawn and Governors roads clocked a Nissan going 118 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone just before 4 a.m., police said in a news release.

Read more: Teen loses licence after officers see him doing doughnuts in school lot, Guelph police say

The service added that after the officer stopped the vehicle, he could see several empty and partially filled bottles of booze inside.

“The driver failed a roadside screening test and taken to the police station where further testing confirmed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system,” police said.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, stunt driving, speeding and other alcohol-related offences.

Read more: Pickup truck speeds through RIDE check in Guelph, police say

The man’s driver’s licence has also been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 1.

