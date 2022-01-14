Alleged drunk driver caught going nearly double the speed limit: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an alleged drunk driver has also been charged with stunt driving after catching a car going nearly double the speed limit early Friday morning.

An officer near Woodlawn and Governors roads clocked a Nissan going 118 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone just before 4 a.m., police said in a news release.

The service added that after the officer stopped the vehicle, he could see several empty and partially filled bottles of booze inside.

“The driver failed a roadside screening test and taken to the police station where further testing confirmed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving, stunt driving, speeding and other alcohol-related offences.

The man’s driver’s licence has also been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for two weeks.

He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 1.

1:26 Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID Alleged impaired driver with 5-year-old pulled over in Vaughan shows photo of J. Cole instead of ID – Jul 2, 2021