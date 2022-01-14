1 man, 3 woman arrested after police conduct search warrants in Kitchener on Thursday

Waterloo Regional Police had a busy Thursday morning as they seized drugs and guns in Kitchener and made arrests in a pair of investigations.
In the first case, they say warrants were served near Victoria and Frederick streets, leading to drug and gun seizures as well as two men and a woman being arrested.
Police say officers seized a handgun, a prohibited knife, a bulletproof vest and counterfeit currency as well as suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and hydropmorphone.
A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Kitchener, are facing multiple drug, weapons and counterfeit currency charges.
In the other case, police conducted a search near King Street East and Kinzie Avenue.
They say officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA, as well as a conducted energy weapon, ammunition, body armour, and drug trafficking items.
Police say they also arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener woman. She has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
