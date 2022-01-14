1 man, 3 woman arrested after police conduct search warrants in Kitchener on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police had a busy Thursday morning as they seized drugs and guns in Kitchener and made arrests in a pair of investigations.

In the first case, they say warrants were served near Victoria and Frederick streets, leading to drug and gun seizures as well as two men and a woman being arrested.

Police say officers seized a handgun, a prohibited knife, a bulletproof vest and counterfeit currency as well as suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and hydropmorphone.

UPDATE: Waterloo Regional Police conducted two CDSA Search Warrants and one Criminal Code Search Warrant in Kitchener this morning. Four arrests made. At this time, the investigations are ongoing and there is no concern for public safety.

A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Kitchener, are facing multiple drug, weapons and counterfeit currency charges.

In the other case, police conducted a search near King Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

They say officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA, as well as a conducted energy weapon, ammunition, body armour, and drug trafficking items.

Police say they also arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener woman. She has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.