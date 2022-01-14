Menu

Crime

1 man, 3 woman arrested after police conduct search warrants in Kitchener on Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 10:20 am
Warrants were completed near Victoria and Frederick streets which led to drug and gun seizures as well as two men and a woman being arrested. View image in full screen
Warrants were completed near Victoria and Frederick streets which led to drug and gun seizures as well as two men and a woman being arrested. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police had a busy Thursday morning as they seized drugs and guns in Kitchener and made arrests in a pair of investigations.

In the first case, they say warrants were served near Victoria and Frederick streets, leading to drug and gun seizures as well as two men and a woman being arrested.

Read more: $363,000 worth of Ferrero chocolates go missing in Baden, Ont. on Christmas Eve

Police say officers seized a handgun, a prohibited knife, a bulletproof vest and counterfeit currency as well as suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and hydropmorphone.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Kitchener, are facing multiple drug, weapons and counterfeit currency charges.

Trending Stories

In the other case, police conducted a search near King Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

Read more: Waterloo police seek Cambridge man in sudden death investigation

They say officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA, as well as a conducted energy weapon, ammunition, body armour, and drug trafficking items.

Police say they also arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener woman. She has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

