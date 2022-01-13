Waterloo police seek Cambridge man in sudden death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 32-year-old Cambridge man in connection with a sudden death investigation from Dec. 18.

Police say they are looking to speak with Ronnie Williams.

The Cambridge man is facing several charges including trafficking fentanyl and criminal negligence causing death.

Police described Williams as being around five feet nine inches with a distinct tattoo on the left side of his neck.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

