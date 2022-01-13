Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police seek Cambridge man in sudden death investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:04 am
Ronnie Williams, 32, of Cambridge. View image in full screen
Ronnie Williams, 32, of Cambridge. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a 32-year-old Cambridge man in connection with a sudden death investigation from Dec. 18.

Police say they are looking to speak with Ronnie Williams.

Read more: 2 men arrested in connection with $300,000 jewelry heist at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo

The Cambridge man is facing several charges including trafficking fentanyl and criminal negligence causing death.

Trending Stories

Police described Williams as being around five feet nine inches with a distinct tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Read more: SIU investigates Waterloo resident’s death during police wellness check

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagCambridge man wanted tagCambridge Sudden Death tagRonnie Williams Cambridge tagRonnie Williams sudden death tagRonnie Williams wanted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers