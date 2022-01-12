Menu

Crime

2 men arrested in connection with $300,000 jewelry heist at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 12:17 pm
Exterior entrance to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. View image in full screen
Exterior entrance to Conestoga Mall in Waterloo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo on Tuesday evening.

They say three men, who were carrying weapons including an axe and a crowbar, entered a jewelry store and proceeded to smash several display cases, before making off with $300,000 worth of jewelry.

Police say one man was arrested at the mall while a second was nabbed a short distance away.

They also said the stolen goods were recovered.

An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon while a 20-year-old man from York has been charged with robbery with a weapon.

“We are continuing to investigate and looking for third suspect,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News in an email.

She says they are continuing to investigate the incident.

“We are looking to speak to anyone with information or video.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

