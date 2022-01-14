$363,000 worth of Ferrero chocolates go missing in Baden, Ont. on Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for some bandits with a real sweet tooth after truckloads of chocolates disappeared in Wilmot on Christmas Eve.

Police say the thieves entered into a fenced compound near Gingerich Road and Foundry Street in Baden, Ont., between midnight and 5 a.m. on Dec. 24.

They say two tractor trailers that were set to haul $363,000 worth of Ferrero chocolates went missing from the lot.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

