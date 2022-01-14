Menu

Crime

$363,000 worth of Ferrero chocolates go missing in Baden, Ont. on Christmas Eve

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 9:57 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for some bandits with a real sweet tooth after truckloads of chocolates disappeared in Wilmot on Christmas Eve. File//Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for some bandits with a real sweet tooth after truckloads of chocolates disappeared in Wilmot on Christmas Eve.

Police say the thieves entered into a fenced compound near Gingerich Road and Foundry Street in Baden, Ont., between midnight and 5 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Read more: Waterloo police seek Cambridge man in sudden death investigation

They say two tractor trailers that were set to haul $363,000 worth of Ferrero chocolates went missing from the lot.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Read more: 1 man airlifted to hospital after cube van, transport truck collide on Highway 8 in Cambridge

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo Regional Police

