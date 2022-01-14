Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in Perth, Ont. faces drug-related charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 9:40 am
OPP in Perth have charged an Ottawa man on numerous drug trafficking charges. View image in full screen
OPP in Perth have charged an Ottawa man on numerous drug trafficking charges. via OPP_WR/Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth arrested a man on a number of drug-related charges.

An investigation by the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville community street crime unit and Lanark County OPP resulted in a search warrant being executed and drugs, cash and a weapon seized.

Read more: Centre Hastings OPP charge two with human trafficking

Mal Dhomi, 21, of Ottawa, is facing charges of possession of cocaine, crack, oxycodone, psilocybin, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Trending Stories

He was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'String of crashes on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg between Grafton and Colborne' String of crashes on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg between Grafton and Colborne
String of crashes on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg between Grafton and Colborne
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCocaine tagOxycodone tagPerth tagMushrooms tagCrack tagdrug dealer tagottawa man tagPsylocibin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers