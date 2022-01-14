Man in Perth, Ont. faces drug-related charges

Ontario Provincial Police in Perth arrested a man on a number of drug-related charges.
An investigation by the Lanark, Leeds and Grenville community street crime unit and Lanark County OPP resulted in a search warrant being executed and drugs, cash and a weapon seized.
Mal Dhomi, 21, of Ottawa, is facing charges of possession of cocaine, crack, oxycodone, psilocybin, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, and property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was held for a bail hearing.
