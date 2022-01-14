Menu

Crime

Centre Hastings OPP charge two with human trafficking

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 8:39 am
Two men are facing human trafficking charges from Centre Hastings OPP. View image in full screen
Two men are facing human trafficking charges from Centre Hastings OPP. Global News file

Two men have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after an extensive investigation by several units with Central Hastings OPP.

The incident was reported to provincial police in September 2021.

Det. Const. Trisha Salmon led the investigation, which included the OPP’s forensic teams.

Jeffrey Flemming, 43, of Centre Hastings, and Damion Lewis, 39, of Brantford, face a number of charges, including human trafficking.

Both are in police custody with bail hearings on Jan. 20 in Belleville.

