SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Lacing up to skate at 88: Hockey-loving B.C. man inspires teammates

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 10:25 pm
Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Abbotsford man proves you are never too old to play Canada’s favourite game' This Is BC: Abbotsford man proves you are never too old to play Canada’s favourite game
He's 88-years-old and still delivers a mean check on the ice. Abbotsford's Henry Unger has been playing hockey most of his life and is inspiring much younger members of his team. Jay Durant has more on This is BC.

It’s game day in Abbotsford, B.C., and Henry Unger is gearing up for his third game this week.

“Let’s play hockey,” shouts the 88-year-old from the dressing room hallway as the team waits for the Zamboni to clear the ice.

Read more: ‘I wanted to be famous’: Abbotsford, B.C. man holds world records for ball-spinning

Unger is doing his part to get everybody on his 55-and-over team fired up.

“Is he an inspiration to you younger guys?” teammate Don Tuck was asked. “Ha, I thought I was old when I came here now I’m a young guy now.”

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Abbotsford’s Guinness World Record spinner' This is BC: Abbotsford’s Guinness World Record spinner
This is BC: Abbotsford’s Guinness World Record spinner

Unger says he put on his first pair of skates all the way back in 1939.

Story continues below advertisement

“As I remember they cost $3.75,” Unger told Global News.

He remembers he would use magazines for shin guards. He loves to share stories of a simpler time for the sport.

“He says ‘when I started playing hockey it was with homemade sticks and frozen horse crap,’” team goalie Mark Wilkinson said.

“We’re having fun, and we’re getting exercise,” Unger explained from the bench between shifts.

Read more: B.C. group needs thousands of dollars to get donated baseball gear to kids in Mexico

Most people don’t try to make a comeback at age 88.

Trending Stories

He actually had to teach himself how to skate again, after taking the last year-and-a-half off.

“I literally had to hold onto the boards so I could turn around and skate backwards,” he said, after finally getting back onto the ice.

Unger is quite a bit older than most of the players, but out on the ice, he’s just one of the guys.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Caring for retired police service dogs' This is BC: Caring for retired police service dogs
This is BC: Caring for retired police service dogs – Jan 6, 2022

“When he goes onto the ice, he takes his hearing aids out so we can trash talk him all day long and he just smiles at us,” joked teammate Gary Gogal.

Story continues below advertisement

While he might be an old-timer, Unger still has plenty of skills.

“He may not be blazing up and down, but you do not want to take him for granted, he plays good hockey,” said longtime friend Tom McBratney.

“He checks you pretty hard, he doesn’t give you an inch,” warned teammate Bill Stroomer.

Read more: Metro Vancouver artist turns trash into treasure by using plastic to create stunning art

Once in a while, the seas will part and the ice opens up giving Henry a chance for a goal.

“I have to admit that on occasion they give me a little of extra room,” he said.

So how many goals did the 88-year-old manage to slip past the goalie on this particular outing?

“One, but I got three assists,” he said, admitting his stats wouldn’t earn him the league MVP title.

If you were to ask the other players, though, about who would win as the most inspirational player? “Henry!!” his teammates call out, while posing for a picture at centre ice.

Of course, it’s Unger who is right in the middle.

Story continues below advertisement

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagAbbotsford tagThis is BC tagThis is BC with Jay Durant tagJay Durant This is BC tagSenior Hockey tagthis is bc global news tagThis is BC Jay Durant tagThis is BC stories tag88 year old hockey player tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers