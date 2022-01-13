Pregnant women in B.C. can now get COVID-19 booster after 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

Pregnant women in B.C. can now book a COVID-19 booster if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their second dose.

Health officials said while it is recommended people get their booster six months after a second dose, it’s important for pregnant women to receive their boosters when they are pregnant so the mother and baby can be protected.

Anyone who is pregnant can contact the Get Vaccinated system to receive an invitation.

The government said approximately 1,800 people have already stated that they are pregnant and will automatically receive an invitation.

Last September, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry sounded the alarm about a rise in unvaccinated pregnant women in ICUs.

Henry said clinical trials of the vaccine did not include pregnant people, but they know so much more now about that demographic.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are not only safe but recommended for people who are thinking of getting pregnant, pregnant or breastfeeding, she said.