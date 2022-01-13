SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pregnant women in B.C. can now get COVID-19 booster after 2 months

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 6:11 pm
Pregnant women in B.C. should get their COVID booster two months after their second dose so it can protect both mother and baby. View image in full screen
Pregnant women in B.C. should get their COVID booster two months after their second dose so it can protect both mother and baby. Getty Images

Pregnant women in B.C. can now book a COVID-19 booster if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their second dose.

Health officials said while it is recommended people get their booster six months after a second dose, it’s important for pregnant women to receive their boosters when they are pregnant so the mother and baby can be protected.

Anyone who is pregnant can contact the Get Vaccinated system to receive an invitation.

The government said approximately 1,800 people have already stated that they are pregnant and will automatically receive an invitation.

Click to play video: 'B.C. health officials urge all pregnant and breastfeeding women to get the COVID-19 vaccine' B.C. health officials urge all pregnant and breastfeeding women to get the COVID-19 vaccine
B.C. health officials urge all pregnant and breastfeeding women to get the COVID-19 vaccine – Sep 21, 2021

Read more: Among the unvaccinated in B.C.’s ICUs are young pregnant women: health officials

Story continues below advertisement

Last September, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry sounded the alarm about a rise in unvaccinated pregnant women in ICUs.

Trending Stories

Henry said clinical trials of the vaccine did not include pregnant people, but they know so much more now about that demographic.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada are not only safe but recommended for people who are thinking of getting pregnant, pregnant or breastfeeding, she said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc covid tagBC booster shots tagBC COVID boosters tagBC COVID pregnancy tagBC COVID pregnant tagBC COVID pregnant booster tagBC pregnant booster shots tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers