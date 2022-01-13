SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Toronto to open 2 emergency shelters, provide 300,000 N95 masks to homeless population

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2022 4:44 pm
A 3M mask is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, April 3, 2020. View image in full screen
A 3M mask is shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, April 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The City of Toronto says it will open two emergency shelters and supply more than 300,000 N95 masks to the homeless as COVID-19 rips through the shelter system.

The city says it will use two community centres for emergency shelter space to help those on the streets get out from the cold.

Read more: ‘Screaming from the cold:’ Winter, COVID leave Toronto homeless with tough choice

It says 310,000 N95 masks will be sufficient to give everyone living in shelters masks for at least the next two weeks.

Trending Stories

City data show there are 345 homeless people with COVID-19 and 46 shelters with outbreaks as of Jan. 12.

Read more: COVID-19: Toronto immunization clinics aimed at vaccinating those experiencing homelessness

The homeless and their advocates have criticized the city’s winter plan since the fall.

They have also been asking for N95 masks since the Omicron variant began making its way inside Toronto’s shelters last month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
