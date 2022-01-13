Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

RCMP officer catches Kelowna, B.C. woman under vehicle removing catalytic converter

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 4:25 pm
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. View image in full screen
What a vehicle looks like when the catalytic converter has been stolen. Global News

A Kelowna, B.C., woman is facing criminal charges after an RCMP officer allegedly caught her trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Vernon.

An officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was on patrol Thursday, Jan. 13, at around 2:30 a.m., in the 2400-block of 14th Avenue when they noticed a person lying underneath a vehicle operating some sort of a power tool.

The officer arrested the suspect and upon further investigation, recovered a reciprocating saw as well as a catalytic converter cut from the vehicle.

Read more: Province to close loophole allowing catalytic converter thieves in B.C. to cash in more easily

Further checks by police confirmed the woman is bound by conditions to not possess tools.

Trending Stories

“The officer recognized something out of the ordinary and by trusting their instincts, and investigating it further, they were able to interrupt a crime and apprehend the person responsible,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is another example of great police work and how, through the proactive efforts of our officers, we are able to reduce this and other types of crime in our community.”

The 53-year old woman from Kelowna remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Thieves are hot for catalytic converters' Thieves are hot for catalytic converters
Thieves are hot for catalytic converters – Mar 10, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagVernon tagTheft tagvernon north okanagan rcmp tagCatalytic converter tagCatalytic Converter Theft tagConst. Chris Terleski tagwoman stealing catalytic converter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers