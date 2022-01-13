RCMP officer catches Kelowna, B.C. woman under vehicle removing catalytic converter

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman is facing criminal charges after an RCMP officer allegedly caught her trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Vernon.

An officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was on patrol Thursday, Jan. 13, at around 2:30 a.m., in the 2400-block of 14th Avenue when they noticed a person lying underneath a vehicle operating some sort of a power tool.

The officer arrested the suspect and upon further investigation, recovered a reciprocating saw as well as a catalytic converter cut from the vehicle.

Further checks by police confirmed the woman is bound by conditions to not possess tools.

“The officer recognized something out of the ordinary and by trusting their instincts, and investigating it further, they were able to interrupt a crime and apprehend the person responsible,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“This is another example of great police work and how, through the proactive efforts of our officers, we are able to reduce this and other types of crime in our community.”

The 53-year old woman from Kelowna remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Police are continuing to investigate.

