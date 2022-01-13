Menu

Crime

Stolen car recovered with altered licence plate, London police report

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 1:51 pm
A London man is facing numerous charges after members of the LPS traffic management unit (TMU) determined he was operating a vehicle bearing altered licence plates. View image in full screen
A London man is facing numerous charges after members of the LPS traffic management unit (TMU) determined he was operating a vehicle bearing altered licence plates. Via London police

A London man is facing numerous charges after London police caught him in a vehicle reported stolen with an altered licence plate in east London, Ont.

On Wednesday, members of the London police traffic management unit noticed a vehicle in the area of Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street with what appeared to be an altered licence plate.

After officers attempted to stop the vehicle a chase ensued, with police stopping the car a short distance away using a tire deflation device, police say.

A mix of skepticism and relief as London and area students return to in-person learning

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say the driver fled on foot before officers chased the man and arrested him.

Following an investigation, officers discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 27, 2021, and that the suspect was a prohibited and suspended driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old London man is facing several charges, including failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and use of an altered plate.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on April 7 in relation to the charges.

