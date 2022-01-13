Regina fire department responds to apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Regina fire crews are on scene at an apartment building fire in the 1800 block of Halifax Street.

The fire was reported at 9:21 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputy Fire Chief Gord Hewitt told Global News it was reported that flames were seen from a window of the building.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. Crews managed to get inside the building and pour water on the fire from inside. They were also able to do a primary search of the building.

Hewitt said there is no information at this time about potential injuries or fatalities.

The fire spread to the second floor and fire crews are currently attacking from a defensive operation outside the building.

Hewitt said currently the fire has not spread to other properties but crews are evacuating nearby buildings.

Hewitt added four pumps and one ladder truck are on scene.

Apartment building in flames on 12th and Halifax in #Regina. More info to come. @GlobalRegina pic.twitter.com/DOiPt8wExz — Troy Charles (@Troy__Charles) January 13, 2022

A Global News reporter saw around 30 firefighters on scene. Regina police and EMS are also on scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Regina fire said an update will be provided when more details are available.

Power is also out on in the area.

Carmichael Outreach is currently sheltering about 25 people who were displaced by the fire.

The outreach won’t be able to run its lunch program for those in need due to the power outage, development co-ordinator Aurora Marinari said.

This is a developing news story. More to come.