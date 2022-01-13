SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Guelph public school board launches temporary remote option for elementary students

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns and fears linger despite government assurances over school safety' Concerns and fears linger despite government assurances over school safety
WATCH: Some parents remain on the fence about sending their children back to school next week, as fears over how safe it will be linger.

Guelph’s public school board says elementary students can choose a temporary remote learning option that is being launched once in-person learning resumes next week.

In a post on its website on Wednesday, the Upper Grand District School Board said it is important for families to have a choice, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron variant cases surge.

Read more: HEPA units in every Guelph classroom, N95 masks available for teachers, public school board hears

“We want to provide a temporary option for families as an alternative to in-person learning, which also allows students to continue with their grade-specific curriculum when at home for a short/limited period of time,” the board said.

The new temporary option is different from the current remote program that students enrolled in at the beginning of the school year.

Story continues below advertisement

Upper Grand spokesperson Heather Loney confirmed in an email that any student enrolled in in-person learning may choose to participate in the temporary remote learning.

“There may be a variety of reasons why a child may be learning from home and we recognize the importance of providing families with options that support continued learning for students,” she said.

“This temporary remote learning option provides asynchronous resources for students to work on independently while not attending in-person, until they return to in-person learning.”

Students will also remain connected to their in-person class through Google Classroom and it’s expected that they will eventually return to their original in-person class.

Read more: Ontario students, staff to each get 2 rapid COVID tests when schools restart in person

Loney said there is no cap on how long a student can use the temporary remote option.

“Temporary remote is not intended as a long-term replacement for in-person learning, but to provide an option that supports the continuation of learning while students are temporarily absent from in-person learning and completing work at home,” she said.

Trending Stories

The board added that families should note that this option provides asynchronous resources for students to work on independently and does not include live teaching and none of the completed work will be assessed or graded.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight remote teachers have been hired to provide work and support for students, the board said. The student’s classroom teacher will also be checking in on students throughout the week.

The temporary option is available to students in both French Immersion and regular programming.

Any families who wish to participate in the option are required to notify their school office, indicating that their child will be accessing temporary remote learning and indicate the length of time they anticipate their child will be doing so.

Click to play video: 'Parents weigh-in on return to in-person learning' Parents weigh-in on return to in-person learning
Parents weigh-in on return to in-person learning

Loney said the board doesn’t know how many students will enroll in the new option and it’s not known how long it will be available as the board will continue to “evaluate this option on an ongoing basis as the COVID situation evolves.”

Read more: Ontario schools will report absenteeism data, but parents won’t always be notified of COVID cases

Story continues below advertisement

She added that introducing temporary remote learning will help avoid another reorganization of classes this year.

“At this time of year, our focus is to maintain the learning momentum and positive relationships built between students and their in-person teacher,” Loney said.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagremote learning tagguelph covid tagUpper Grand District School Board tagupper grand tagCOVID Guelph schools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers