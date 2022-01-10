Ontario students, teachers to head back to the classroom on Jan. 17, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Students and teachers in Ontario will head back to the classroom as scheduled on Monday, Global News has learned.

Sources say all Ontario schoolchildren, including elementary and high school, will return to class on Monday.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday, Jan. 17, 2021 was the goal to reopen schools after they were temporarily closed in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The province said while students and teachers pivoted to online learning, officials would work to deploy non-fit-tested N95 respirators for education and child-care staff, high quality three-ply masks cloth masks for students, and additional HEPA filters for classrooms.

The provincial government also said there would also be new screening requirements, new time-limited cohorting protocols and $1.6 billion in new resources for school boards.

What’s more, on Saturday, the provincial government announced it had added extra vaccination clinics in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to help accelerate the vaccination of education and child-care staff.

— with a file from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea