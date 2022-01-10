SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Ontario students, teachers to head back to the classroom on Jan. 17, sources say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 8:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents' Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents
WATCH: Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents (Jan. 7)

Students and teachers in Ontario will head back to the classroom as scheduled on Monday, Global News has learned.

Sources say all Ontario schoolchildren, including elementary and high school, will return to class on Monday.

Read more: Ontario moves schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday, Jan. 17, 2021 was the goal to reopen schools after they were temporarily closed in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The province said while students and teachers pivoted to online learning, officials would work to deploy non-fit-tested N95 respirators for education and child-care staff, high quality three-ply masks cloth masks for students, and additional HEPA filters for classrooms.

Click to play video: 'Questions mount over Ontario’s return to in-person learning' Questions mount over Ontario’s return to in-person learning
Questions mount over Ontario’s return to in-person learning

The provincial government also said there would also be new screening requirements, new time-limited cohorting protocols and $1.6 billion in new resources for school boards.

What’s more, on Saturday, the provincial government announced it had added extra vaccination clinics in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to help accelerate the vaccination of education and child-care staff.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…

— with a file from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

