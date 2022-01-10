Ontario allowing retired teachers to work more days in bid to address staffing shortages

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is nearly doubling the number of days retired teachers are allowed to work in the public school system in a bid to address staffing shortages.

In a news release issued Monday, the government said under an agreement with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation, retired teachers will be able to work 95 days in an instructional year, up from 50.

The measure will be in effect until June 30.

“We are seeing staff shortages impacting all sectors of the economy,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in the release.

“Well before Omicron came to Ontario, school boards were reporting high rates of absenteeism from education staff. We need staff in order to continue providing live teacher-led remote learning and safely operate our schools when students return to in-person learning.

“That is why we have now secured an agreement with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation that will deliver access to thousands of teacher-qualified educators that will help keep schools open and safe.”

Government figures show that almost 40 per cent of school boards are reporting that 25 per cent of their teacher absences were unfilled by a supply teacher.

NEW: Education Minister Stephen Lecce announces through a statement that staffing shortages will be addressed by letting retirees work longer. Still no word yet on when parents will find out if Jan. 17 reopening will go ahead as planned. #onpoli #covid19 pic.twitter.com/nylBUw6LWn — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) January 10, 2022

Almost 20 per cent of school boards indicated that up to 50 per cent of absences were not filled.

Lecce said that Ontario has also invested $304 million which is expected to support the hiring of over 2,000 staff members “while expanding access to second-year teacher candidates and nearly doubling the number of days retired teachers can work within our schools.”

Lecce added that the government is continuing to make schools “as safe as possible” amid COVID-19, with N95 masks being provided to educators, accelerated booster shots for education and child-care staff, school-focused vaccination clinics, and improved ventilation.

Ontario schools are currently engaging in remote learning amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Classes are expected to remain virtual until at least Jan. 17.

