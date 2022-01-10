SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Ontario allowing retired teachers to work more days in bid to address staffing shortages

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 1:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents' Ontario faces pressure to reopen schools as virtual learning takes toll on kids, parents
WATCH ABOVE: With Ontario schools closed to control the COVID-19 surge, both parents and children are once again facing frustrations trying to juggle their lives with virtual learning. As Abigail Bimman explains, the strategy is also affecting the health-care system.

Ontario is nearly doubling the number of days retired teachers are allowed to work in the public school system in a bid to address staffing shortages.

In a news release issued Monday, the government said under an agreement with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation, retired teachers will be able to work 95 days in an instructional year, up from 50.

The measure will be in effect until June 30.

“We are seeing staff shortages impacting all sectors of the economy,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in the release.

Read more: Ontario to add more COVID vaccine clinics for school staff in Toronto and Hamilton regions

“Well before Omicron came to Ontario, school boards were reporting high rates of absenteeism from education staff. We need staff in order to continue providing live teacher-led remote learning and safely operate our schools when students return to in-person learning.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is why we have now secured an agreement with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation that will deliver access to thousands of teacher-qualified educators that will help keep schools open and safe.”

Government figures show that almost 40 per cent of school boards are reporting that 25 per cent of their teacher absences were unfilled by a supply teacher.

Trending Stories

Almost 20 per cent of school boards indicated that up to 50 per cent of absences were not filled.

Lecce said that Ontario has also invested $304 million which is expected to support the hiring of over 2,000 staff members “while expanding access to second-year teacher candidates and nearly doubling the number of days retired teachers can work within our schools.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lecce added that the government is continuing to make schools “as safe as possible” amid COVID-19, with N95 masks being provided to educators, accelerated booster shots for education and child-care staff, school-focused vaccination clinics, and improved ventilation.

Ontario schools are currently engaging in remote learning amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Classes are expected to remain virtual until at least Jan. 17.

Click to play video: 'Paediatrician talks about the mental health effects of Ontario’s latest school closures' Paediatrician talks about the mental health effects of Ontario’s latest school closures
Paediatrician talks about the mental health effects of Ontario’s latest school closures
