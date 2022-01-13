Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet announce split after 5 years of marriage

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Posted January 13, 2022 9:19 am
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet View image in full screen
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Aquaman' at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles. Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are separating.

Aquaman star Momoa announced on social media Wednesday that the pair will be ending their marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post he shared on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” he continued.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa shares story of how he met Lisa Bonet

As Momoa wrote, he and the former Cosby Show star weren’t making the announcement “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” but in order to “go about our lives… with dignity and honesty.”

Story continues below advertisement

He wrote, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet wed in secret ceremony

Momoa concluded by writing, “Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer,” adding, “May Love Prevail.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, were together for 12 years when they wed in 2017.

They have two children together: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Story continues below advertisement

GALLERY: Couples who split in 2022

© 2022 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Jason Momoa tagLisa Bonet tagCelebrity Divorce tagjason momoa lisa bonet taglisa bonet jason momoa tagjason momoa divorce taglisa bonet divorce tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers