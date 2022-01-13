Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet announce split after 5 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are separating.

Aquaman star Momoa announced on social media Wednesday that the pair will be ending their marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post he shared on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” he continued.

As Momoa wrote, he and the former Cosby Show star weren’t making the announcement “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” but in order to “go about our lives… with dignity and honesty.”

He wrote, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

Momoa concluded by writing, “Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer,” adding, “May Love Prevail.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, were together for 12 years when they wed in 2017.

They have two children together: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

