COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Waterloo Region, some clinics taking walk-ins

Waterloo Region has announced says there are appointments available at its clinics for first, second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

It is encouraging those who have appointments at later dates to move them up to increase protection against the quickly-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In addition, the region says that some clinics will be accepting walk-ins, dependent upon age group.

The region’s largest clinic, Cambridge Pinebush, will accept walk-ins for all ages that are seeking a first dose and those over the age of 12 who are seeking a second dose.

The Boardwalk Clinic in Waterloo will allow all those aged five-11 to walk in for first or second doses.

Finally, the clinics at Bingemans and the region’s head office at 150 Frederick St. will accept everyone over the age of 11 for first, second or third doses.

The region says that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the only one being provided for those over the age of 30 and that the Pfizer vaccine is not available to that age group.

It notes, “residents are strongly encouraged to take the first mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) available to them.

“Moderna is safe and highly effective, and there is emerging evidence that Moderna induces somewhat higher antibody levels and its protection may be more durable than Pfizer.”