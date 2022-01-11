RCMP: Winnipeg man arrested after throwing bag of used needles at people

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been tossed in jail after police say he tossed a bag of used needles at two people.

It happened Monday morning in Thompson, when police were called to a disturbance at a home. Officers arrived to find a man acting erratically and he then threw the bag of needles. Nobody was injured.

The man was taken into custody where he was also found to be carrying a homemade edged weapon. He was under conditions not to own, possess or carry any weapon.

View image in full screen The edged weapon police say the man was carrying. RCMP Manitoba

31-year-old Benjamin Wall faces 14 charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Advertisement