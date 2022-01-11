RCMP: Winnipeg man arrested after throwing bag of used needles at people

A Winnipeg man has been tossed in jail after police say he tossed a bag of used needles at two people.
It happened Monday morning in Thompson, when police were called to a disturbance at a home. Officers arrived to find a man acting erratically and he then threw the bag of needles. Nobody was injured.
The man was taken into custody where he was also found to be carrying a homemade edged weapon. He was under conditions not to own, possess or carry any weapon.
31-year-old Benjamin Wall faces 14 charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
