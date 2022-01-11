Menu

Canada

Premier Kenney says no after Alberta unions call for circuit breaker COVID-19 lockdown

By Dean Bennett The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2022 9:19 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the United Conservative Party annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The leaders of Alberta's largest public and private sector unions are calling for drastic lockdown measures immediately to fight the spiralling COVID-19 Omicron variant. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the United Conservative Party annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The leaders of Alberta's largest public and private sector unions are calling for drastic lockdown measures immediately to fight the spiralling COVID-19 Omicron variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Larry MacDougal

The leaders of Alberta’s largest public and private sector unions are calling for drastic lockdown measures immediately to fight the spiralling COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The leaders are calling for no in-person service at restaurants and bars, closing theatres and casinos, shuttering gyms, suspending recreational sports, and sending students home to learn online as a last resort.

They say it’s a difficult call but necessary to prevent the rapidly spreading variant from flooding hospitals and overwhelming an exhausted, depleted staff of frontline health workers.

Read more: Alberta sees historic demand for paramedics: AHS

But a spokesman for Premier Jason Kenney says the United Conservative government is following and acting on the scientific data for the Omicron wave and that a lockdown is not being considered.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health reports 708 people are in hospital with COVID-19 — a rise of 73 from a day earlier — with 80 of them in intensive care.

There are now well over 58,000 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta but Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, has said the case numbers are low and the actual infections are likely 10 times higher.

Click to play video: 'Most Albertans no longer being eligible for provincial PCR testing leaves many with questions' Most Albertans no longer being eligible for provincial PCR testing leaves many with questions
Most Albertans no longer being eligible for provincial PCR testing leaves many with questions

The unions made the call for a lockdown in an open letter Tuesday.

The letter is signed by the United Nurses of Alberta, the Alberta Teachers’ Association and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, which is the largest public sector union in the province.

They say the latest wave of COVID-19 could have been avoided last month if Kenney’s government had implemented stricter health restrictions and initiatives, such as supplying workers with higher grade N95 masks and installing high-efficiency air filtration systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Current COVID-19 testing rates ‘just not possible’ anymore in Alberta: Hinshaw

“Because of the government’s dangerous political pandering and its wilful policy negligence, we now have only two options to choose from: temporary circuit-breaker measures, on one hand, or a health-care system collapse and rising disease, disability and death, on the other,” write the union leaders.

Trending Stories

“We, along with what we expect would be a clear majority of Albertans, choose temporary circuit-breaker measures as the lesser of two evils.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We, along with what we expect would be a clear majority of Albertans, choose temporary circuit-breaker measures as the lesser of two evils."

The unions are also calling for a ban on concerts and sports events, and for religious services to move online.

They add that the government has to renew income supports to keep affected businesses solvent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Health Services internal memo forecasts sharp rise in COVID-19 patients' Alberta Health Services internal memo forecasts sharp rise in COVID-19 patients
Alberta Health Services internal memo forecasts sharp rise in COVID-19 patients

Justin Brattinga, a spokesman for Kenney, responded to the letter in a short statement: “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will follow the science and the advice of our public health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

“A circuit-breaker is not on the table and not being considered.”

Kenney’s government implemented new restrictions on public gatherings in late December, including half capacity at major venues and events.

Read more: Potentially growing COVID-19 outbreak at High River Cargill meatpacking plant

Most universities have already moved online this month for an indeterminate time.

Kindergarten and grade-school students returned to class this week after an extra week off so that staff could prepare for Omicron.

The province is delivering more masks and rapid tests to schools and has said students and staff will be the priority as millions more masks arrive this month.

Click to play video: 'Alberta students return to in-person learning as thousands of teachers, school staff off sick' Alberta students return to in-person learning as thousands of teachers, school staff off sick
Alberta students return to in-person learning as thousands of teachers, school staff off sick

The Opposition NDP says Kenney has failed yet again to deal seriously with another wave of COVID-19 and is calling on the province to release its projections of the Omicron wave so that parents, students, employers and employees can see what is coming.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said Monday that health officials are bracing for what she termed “significant impact” to the health system with a provincial positivity rate around 40 per cent.

Read more: Student, parents say they feel abandoned as K-12 Alberta kids head back to class

Both Hinshaw and Kenney say that vaccines are the best protection against the Omicron wave.

Close to eight million COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the province.

Almost 90 per cent of those eligible — age 12 and older — have had at least one dose and more than 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagJason Kenney tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta Government tagAlberta Teachers Association tagAlberta Union of Provincial Employees tagUnited Nurses of Alberta tagAlberta circuit breaker tag

