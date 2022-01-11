Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO takes medical leave of absence

After 20 years of being involved in the Regina Chamber of Commerce, CEO John Hopkins made the decision to take a medical leave of absence effective Monday, Jan. 10.

Hopkins is in Stage 4 of prostate cancer. He is seen as an active and positive voice in the Regina and business communities.

“In just recent days and weeks, we had several conversations about this, and (Hopkins) felt it was at a point that really needed to focus his time … on his health,” said Collin Pullar, the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce chair. “We’re really quite proud of John and the stuff he has been able to do despite having this challenging and horrible disease.”

Beyond the work in the business and economic sector, Hopkins has done a lot of work around truth and reconciliation, the Aboriginal Education Initiative and First Nation job expos. He worked to help establish the Regina Trades and Skills Centre — an organization that provides people with the hands-on training, education and skills to work in the trades.

“I think it’s one of the most proud pieces of work that he’s been able to be involved with,” said Pullar. “It’s an ongoing legacy in our community.”

The chamber of commerce says Hopkins will be using his time away from the office to “take advantage of medical care and to bravely continue his fight against stage-four prostate cancer.”

“It’s in my best interest that I take some time away from the office to focus on my health,” Hopkins stated on the Regina Chamber of Commerce website. “I am very proud of the many accomplishments and successes we shared together, including the wastewater treatment plant and the new Mosaic Stadium. Together, we have made a positive and lasting impact on the local economy and improved the quality of life for many Regina families.”

Over the last few years, Hopkins and other business leaders in the community formed Garage Band, where they play their favourite instruments and sign cover tunes.

“Over the last two to three years, they were able to raise over $2 million to support research,” said Pullar. “But more importantly, (they) got men aware that (prostate cancer) is something they need to monitor.”

An interim CEO will be appointed later this week to handle the organization’s day-to-day operations.