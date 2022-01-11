COVID-19 in B.C: Almost 470 people are now in hospital battling the virus

Send this page to someone via email

Another 38 people battling COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital in B.C., bringing that total to 469.

Meanwhile, another two people are in intensive care for a total of 97 province-wide.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday there are currently three people in their 20s and one person in their 30s in intensive care with COVID. She said all of them are unvaccinated.

A further three people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours, which includes a person in their 30s.

This brings that total to 2,449 since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, another 2,239 cases have been confirmed in B.C. and there are now 36,087 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 286,080 cases of the virus.

Henry said at a media briefing Tuesday that while the province is still riding the Omicron variant wave, “we may soon enter the place we see a decline.”

Those without vaccination are at a higher risk of ending up in hospital, she added, and while vaccinated people can still contract Omicron, vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization to about 50 per cent.

As of Tuesday, 88.8 per cent (4,426,451) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.2 per cent (4,146,540) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.2 per cent (4,273,371) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.4 per cent (4,146,186) received their second dose and 26.8 per cent (1,239,995) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.6 per cent (4,003,464) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.9 per cent (3,889,316) received their second dose and 28.6 per cent (1,238,916) have received a third dose.

B.C. residents in hospitals with COVID-19 include patients who test positive while in hospital and people who test positive out of hospital and later require hospitalization. Dr. Bonnie Henry said this reporting policy may be reviewed in the future.

