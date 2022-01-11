Waterloo Regional Police investigate early morning home invasion at Kitchener residence

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a home invasion which took place in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home near Westwood Drive and Westmount Road shortly before 1 a.m.

The officers’ investigation showed that two men had come to the home with weapons, including a gun.

They left with personal property.

Police say two victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

They say a warrant has been requested for one man for two counts of robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, disobeying a court order and breach of probation.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and say there is no concern for public safety.