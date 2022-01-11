Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police investigate early morning home invasion at Kitchener residence

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 4:24 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a home invasion which took place in Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to a home near Westwood Drive and Westmount Road shortly before 1 a.m.

Read more: SIU investigates Waterloo resident’s death during police wellness check

The officers’ investigation showed that two men had come to the home with weapons, including a gun.

They left with personal property.

Police say two victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Read more: Waterloo police seek alleged thief who fled scene in Kitchener on stand-up scooter

They say a warrant has been requested for one man for two counts of robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, disobeying a court order and breach of probation.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and say there is no concern for public safety.

