Canada

Ontario temporarily shortens G road tests to reduce backlog

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 12:06 pm
Drive Test, driver examination centre in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
Drive Test, driver examination centre in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Ontario government says road tests needed to obtain a class G licence will be shortened in a bid to help clear the backlog caused by COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

In a statement sent to Global News on Tuesday, Dakota Brasier, spokesperson for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, said the temporary measure will be in effect until at least March 31.

Brasier said “duplicative elements” from the G2 road test will be removed and routes will be modified in order to have “more direct” routes to and from testing centres.

Read more: Ontario drivers struggle to secure road tests amid COVID pandemic

“This will allow for more streamlined tests while continuing to evaluate driver skills alongside new skills such as highway driving requirements,” the statement said.

“Modifying G tests will increase the number of appointments open for booking and the amount of tests being completed while still maintaining Ontario’s road safety.”

Brasier said the ministry may extend the temporary measure past March 31 if needed.

