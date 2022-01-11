Menu

Video link
Headline link
News

Winnipeg road conditions frustrating motorists, crews working to clear icy buildup

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern over road conditions' Concern over road conditions
WATCH: Global's Corey Callaghan looks at concerns Winnipeg drivers have with the current road conditions and how the city is looking to address snow and ice buildup.

The City of Winnipeg will be scraping accumulated snow and ice off the streets in the coming days.

The extreme cold has caused the snow and ice to bond on the roads, causing difficult conditions for drivers to navigate. Ruts and icy sections have become a common issue. Many Winnipeggers have been taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Read more: Winnipeg mayor says he agrees sidewalk clearing an issue, wants to work out kinks

“Has anyone heard when they are cleaning the awful ruts that are all over main and side streets,” one person tweeted.

“I wonder how many road collisions are caused by horrible ruts and dangerously shoddy snow clearing,” another person said on Twitter.

Postal workers have also expressed concerns about current state of the roads.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 856 told Global News they have been fielding numerous complaints by members about how difficult it is to navigate the streets.

Health and Safety Officer Reggie Taman said minor collisions have taken place because of the conditions.

“It just goes to show how fast things can happen. My concern is too we have a lot of members on the street, walking. We need streets cleaned. It compromises the safety of not just our drivers, but the public driving, walking and such,” Taman said.

Taman said these concerns have been taken to the city.

“Conversations have happened. We’ve thrown out emails to the city and we’ve gone through managers with Canada Post on how to resolve these issues,” Taman said.

Read more: City’s focus on clearing streets over sidewalks frustrating for Winnipeggers with mobility issues

So far, no concrete solutions have been provided to postal workers.

“Theses are challenges that present themselves every year,” he said.

A city spokesperson told Global News that graders will be used over the next few days to try and get the extra snow and ice off the roads. Mild temperatures over the next little while are expected to help with clearing.

Salt could be more effective with the thaw. It’s not very effective when temperatures get to -9 C or colder.

In the meantime, local mechanics have been seeing damage caused by the ruts.

West End Tire said they have been seeing vehicles on a regular basis with damage that’s related to the ruts.

“It can cause damage to your suspension. Like ball joints, bushings, shocks and items like that,” service manager Yan Audergon said.

“You can also have tire damage,” he added.

Click to play video: 'CAA receiving boost in calls due to cold temperatures' CAA receiving boost in calls due to cold temperatures
CAA receiving boost in calls due to cold temperatures

The city is reminding everyone of the snow route parking ban currently in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials said this will help crews clean-up the streets as best as possible.

Click to play video: 'Snow clearing concerns' Snow clearing concerns
Snow clearing concerns – Nov 15, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow tagwinnipeg tagWinter tagIce tagSnow Clearing tagRoad Conditions tagWinnipeg roads tagWinter Road Conditions tagWinnipeg streets tagSnow Ruts tag

