News

Snowshoer rescued from Kelowna Nordic Trail system

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 11:00 am
With a  snowmobile team and two toboggans, they went to help a snowshoer who injured his ankle on the SnowView trail in the Kelowna Nordic Trail system and was unable to walk. . Courtesy: COSAR

The benefits of being well prepared were on full display Sunday as the Central Okanagan search and rescue team embarked on its second call of the year.

With a  snowmobile team and two toboggans, they went to help a snowshoer who injured his ankle on the SnowView trail in the Kelowna Nordic Trail system and was unable to walk.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise' Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise
Okanagan Search and Rescue train paramedics in open water exercise – Aug 18, 2016

COSAR officials said he was with two other snowshoers, and their two dogs, and they were able to keep warm with a small fire, while rescuers made the long journey for the rescue.

Read more: ‘It’s a slap in the face,’ Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says of theft

“It was textbook,” SAR manager Brian Stainsby said in a press release. “The subject was well prepared, they lit a fire and were able to tell us their exact location.”

Rescuers rode seven kilometers on the Nordic trails before they ditched their snowmobiles and pulled the sled another kilometre to the injured subject, COSAR said in a press release.

“A rope system was needed on the way back due to the steep terrain,” COSAR added.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says 2020 was its busiest year on record

Once back at the trailhead, the man’s companions took him to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
